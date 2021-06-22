The Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has sent encouraging words to the younger generation of Nigerian women and youths

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding the maiden edition of its youths conference in Abuja

The party is hoping to make itself attractive to young Nigerians ahead of the next general elections in 2023

The Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has declared that she has unshakable faith in the younger generation of Nigerian women and youths.

The wife of the president made the statement on Monday, June 21, during a speech at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Conference in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reported.

The First Lady was represented at the event by her senior special assistant on women affairs and administration, Rukayyatu Gurin.

Aisha Buhari pledges her support to youths

According to Vanguard, Aisha Buhari expressed her unalloyed support and commitment to the party.

She said:

''I believe that the conference will achieve its aims and objectives.

” My faith in young people remain unshaken, I thank you all for your continued support to the Buhari administration. I assure you that you have my support.''

Lawan says APC may face challenges after Buhari’s exit

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, says there is a likelihood that the APC will have issues after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office

According to Lawan, the party must start planning to sustain the goodwill the current administration might have

He stated that it was important for the party to sustain the goodwill and legacies of the present administration.

Gbajabiamila advises APC to employ an effective system of leadership recruitment

In another news, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has opened up on how the ruling APC can remain relevant in the country.

He said for the APC to survive in Nigeria, there must be a deliberate and effective system of leadership recruitment to identify and prepare people, especially the youths to occupy the important offices of the party and government.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made the remark on Monday, June 21, at the 2021 Progressives Youth Conference of the APC in Abuja.

