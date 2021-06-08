- Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior aka Zic Saloma, recently added a new car to his garage

- The funny man bought himself a new Mercedes Benz SUV and shared a video of the vehicle on his social media page

- Congratulations started to pour in from fans who commended him for his hard work and on the great feat

Talented Nigerian comedian, Aloma Isaac popularly called Zic Saloma, recently rewarded himself for all his hard work by buying a Mercedes Benz SUV.

Saloma has been known to leave many Nigerians in stitches with his funny videos and a number of them were pleased with his new feat.

Taking to his Instagram story, the comedian reposted a congratulatory video from his colleague, Ada Jesus, who celebrated the great feat.

Comedian Zic Saloma acquires new Mercedes Benz SUV. Photos: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Saloma was seen having a feel of his ride as he sat in it and marvelled at its beauty.

See the video below:

After the post went viral online, numerous fans and well-wishers congratulated Zic Saloma. According to the majority of them, he deserved the good fortune.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Obinwanne01:

"Na to join these comedy work oo the thing dey pay oo congrats bro."

Mynameiskme:

"Where all this guy dey see money self."

Thrift_by_nelly:

"E be like money Dey this thing o."

Futballpunter:

"Well deserved this guy facial expression is top notch."

Endless_winner:

"Money Dey skit oh wow Shay I no go wear woman clothes like this."

Stanleycruz1:

"Wow congratulations to him,hard working pays."

_Derik_bennoits_3x:

"He’s hard working, his scenes are interestingly funny."

Congratulations to Zic Saloma.

Mr Funny aka Sabinus buys Mercedes Benz

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that popular Instagram skit maker, Mr Funny, joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have upgraded their garage.

Taking to social media, the internet comedian shared a photo of himself posing beside his brand new SUV.

Mr Funny bought himself a lovely Mercedes Benz ride and took to his page to celebrate the achievement with fans.

Source: Legit.ng