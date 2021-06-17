Months after her arrest by the operatives of the Nigerian police, Kemisola Ogunniyi has given birth to a bouncing baby

The woman was arrested in October 2020 and sent to Surulere prison in Ondo state during the heat of the EndSARS protest in Nigeria

According to Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore, Ogunniyi is being held in prison on the ground that she was one of the protesters who burned the APC office

A Nigerian woman identified as Kemisola Ogunniyi has delivered a bouncing baby in prison in Akure, Ondo state.

Ogunniyi who seems to have given birth this week was said to have been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during the EndSARS protest.

According to Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, Kemisola Ogunniyi was arrested in October 2020 during the EndSARS protest. Credit: Omoyele Sowore

EndSARS was a demonstration staged across some major cities in the country by youths against the brutality, professional misconduct and extra-judicious killing of the police officers in the country.

The protest was marred by violence and wanton destructions after it was hijacked by hoodlums suspected to be bankrolled by politicians.

She didn't commit any offence

According to Omoyele Sowore, an activist and former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Ogunniyi did not commit any offence before he was apprehended as part of the EndSARS protesters.

Sowore, who is also a media publisher, claimed that the mother of the newborn was going to a pharmaceutical store when she was arrested for being part of the hoodlums who burned the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The activist made the claim in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 16, as he called the attention of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the plight of the woman.

Sowore said:

"She was arrested in Akure during #Endsars. she didn’t commit any offence. She was only going to the pharmacy for her mother and police arrested her, claiming she looks like #Endsars protesters who burnt the APC office.

"The green cloth on the table is the same she is wearing in prison. Kemisola has been imprisoned at Surulere prison in Ondo state since October 24th 2020!"

