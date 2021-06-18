Mercy Aigbe has excitedly taken to social media to celebrate her second child, Olajuwon as she clocks eleven

The young boy has been celebrated by different people on social media, and to everyone's surprise, Iyabo Ojo also dedicated a post to him

Mercy Aigbe also dropped a comment after Iyabo Ojo used the opportunity to announced that they have squashed the beef between them

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe are finally on good terms and they have cleared the air over reports that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mercy Aigbe took to social media to announce and celebrate her son, Olajuwon who just turned eleven.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Mercy Aigbe's son Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actress also shared photos and videos from the intimate party she threw for the birthday boy and his friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Iyabo reaches out

Surprising many, Iyabo Ojo on her Instagram page shared a photo of Olajuwon and took to the caption to lovingly celebrate and pray for him.

The actress also tagged her colleague and announced with a hint of sarcasm that they finally unblocked themselves. She also reached out to Mercy's estranged husband.

Iyabo wrote:

"Happy birthday to my darling Jboy, wishing you many more years in great health, more wisdom & knowledge. @realmercyaigbe God bless you darling, we don unblock ourselves. @asiwajularrygentry God bless you too sir."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Mercy reacts

The actress in the comment section, laughed about the unblocking part and prayed for all their kids inn Yoruba.

"I know right, thanks babe. God bless you, a jere won papo loruko Jesu."

Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo laugh off rumours that they unfollowed each other Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Fans join in on the sarcasm

Fans of the actresses also took to the comment section to react to the 'unblock' part of the post. Read some comments sighted below:

Theadewale:

"Its the write up for me, lol."

Fola_debby:

"Pls unblock each other, one love. Lmao."

Abordthetailor:

"Lol, this woman you are something else."

Diaademm:

"She dey catch cruise forget."

Lingeriebytemmy:

"This your caption, lmao."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Mercy Aigbe reconsiders marriage

The actress got a surprise bouquet of flowers on a movie set which was accompanied by a platter of food, courtesy of her boyfriend.

In the video, Mercy was presented with the gifts and she wore a pleasantly surprised look on her face.

Sharing another post where she hinted at changing her mind about walking down the aisle again, the mother of two gushed over her man who also sent her a sweet and encouraging message.

Source: Legit