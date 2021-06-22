Sophie Flay’s biography: what is known about Bobby Flay’s daughter?

Sophie Flay is the daughter of American celebrity chef Bobby Flay. What do you know about Sophie, and where is she now?

Sophie and Bobby Flay at Pimlico Race Track on May 18, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Getty Images

People who have seen this celebrity chef on the screens are curious about Bobby Flay's children. The famous man has a daughter from one of his previous marriages.

Bobby Flay's daughter Sophie is now in her twenties and works as a journalist. This young lady is determined to become successful like her father, although in a different field.

Who is Bobby Flay's daughter?

The celebrity chef's daughter was born in New York, United States. Today, she is a television personality who works on various shows.

As she grew among entertainers, it was no surprise that she appeared on television at a young age. Her first credit was in an episode of America's Next Great Restaurant on NBC, which was co-hosted by her dad. She was a food taster there.

In 2013, she appeared on the Rachael Ray show with her father. She also took part in a few of his shows - in 2016, she participated in Brunch at Bobby's, and a few times, she was a guest on Beat Bobby Flay. She was also a judge on the latter, along with chef Sunny Anderson.

Education

She received her education at the University of Southern California, where she enrolled in 2014 and graduated in 2018 with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism.

Additionally, she was very active during her time at the university, as she was a part of the Delta Gamma sorority, acapella group The Sirens, and a music show.

Career

When she was still a university student, Sophie became an intern for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, which she considered an incredible experience.

Two years later, in 2018, she once again participated in the internship for Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

In 2019, the IGTV show that she created became a third-placer at the BEA Festival of Media Arts. Generally, she has a passion for storytelling on digital platforms.

In her free time, she travels and hangs out with friends. She is also a huge dog lover.

Podcast with her father

In April 2021, the young journalist and her famous dad launched an original podcast titled Always Hungry which is about their love for food and the special connection they have.

The podcast centers around life in general, parenting, being a child, friendship and adventures in the world of food. Every episode is centered around a specific type of food, such as tacos or burgers.

Since the father and daughter duo are so different in terms of the generational and cultural gap, the podcast centers around their specific perspectives on life. They say it is fun to have these conversations as a family and see how much their views differ.

The duo prides themselves on their fantastic relationship, which is a result of healthy communication.

How old is Sophie Flay?

Fans are curious to learn Sophie Flay's age. How old is Bobby Flay's daughter?

Since she was born on April 16, 1996, she is 25 years old as of 2021.

Who is Sophie Flay's mother?

The chef Bobby Flay has been married three times. His second wife, Kate Connelly, is Sophie Flay's mother.

Sophie attends a ceremony honoring chef Bobby Flay wtih a Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

The two got married in 1995, and a year later, their daughter came along. However, Bobby and Kate went their separate ways in 1998 and eventually got a divorce.

Sophie Flay's height

The young reporter is estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches, or 1 m 65 cm, tall.

Bobby Flay's kids: does he have other children?

Although the famous chef was married to a few women in his lifetime, he never had any other children.

Bobby Flay's daughter Sophie Flay is his only kid, and this is why he cherishes her so much.

Sophie Flay is a young journalist who carved her own path aside from her famous dad and continues to cooperate with him and focus on her life.

