House of Representatives has made clarifications on the bill that seeks to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the committee on youth development, said that every member of the NASS has the right to sponsor any bill

Adaramodu, however, said that the National Assembly would not scrap the scheme because of the purpose of its establishment

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Amid mixed reactions over the proposed scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the House of Representatives has finally dropped the idea.

PM News reports that the chairman of the committee on youth development, Yemi Adaramodu, on Thursday, June 10, gave assurance that the NYSC scheme would not be scrapped.

A former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, ministers, governors unveil nine books, film on NYSC at 48. Credit: NYSC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Adaramodu gave the assurance at the unveiling of nine books on NYSC and a maiden NYSC film to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the scheme in Abuja.

National Assembly will not scrap NYSC

The Guardian also reports that he said sponsoring a bill on scraping the scheme should not rattle the agency because any member has the right to sponsor bills at the National Assembly.

He said:

“But the speaker, the rest of us, the leadership of the House believe in the scheme and the scheme has come to stay in Nigeria.

“The scheme is going nowhere and it is not the plan of the National Assembly to scrap it. I want to let you know that we are with you and for you. We are fully with you, we are together.

“I want to tell you that we are behind you, we are with you, we are for you, once you see us here, you should know that we are together and we are full with you. Mr seaker even said that I should felicitate the D-G and his team for this task and that he is very interested in getting the books."

Gowon calls for establishment of Trust Fund for NYSC

A former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), in his address, advocated for the establishment of the National Youth Service Trust Fund to cater for the financial empowerment of corps members as they pass out from service.

Gowon, who spoke virtually at the event, said contrary to calls against the scrapping of the scheme it is making a significant impact on the development of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Sultan of Sokoto warns against scrapping NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed great concern following the criticisms on the proposed scrapping of the NYSC by the members of the Reps.

It was reported that the Sultan said the agitation for the scrapping of the NYSC scheme is not in the interest of Nigeria’s unity.

Abubakar spoke when he hosted some selected members of NYSC Batch A stream 2 corps members posted to Sokoto state in his palace on Monday, May 31.

Source: Legit.ng