A corps member, Olabisi Olaseni, has used her first allowance to demonstrate true love to a school of the blind in Ondo

Apart from donating different gifts to the students of the school, she also taught them the need to be resourceful and dedicated

The management of the school appreciated her gesture, stating that if more people emulate her, the country will be better

A lady, Olabisi Olaseni, has used her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Ondo to show an act of selfless love.

Many corps members always await the moment they are paid their first allowances, dreaming of how such money will enrich their lives.

For Olabisi, she thought of a beautiful way to use that fund and saw how well it will impact the lives of those in need.

She gave it all out

In a message sent to Legit.ng, the corps member serving in Ondo revealed she spent the money to get food items for a school of the blind in Owo area of the state.

She also used her birthday to educate the kids on the need to be hardworking and innovative in such a way that the sky would be their limit.

In response, the management of the school appreciated her for her generous act. They said if there are more people like her, the nation will be a better place.

Another female corps member showed love

Source: Legit.ng