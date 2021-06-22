The PDP has lost one of its prominent members in Nasarawa state, Maiyaki David to the All Progressive Congress

The defection of David was announced by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi

In the letter read by the speaker, David revealed that he is leaving PDP in the best interest of his constituency

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nasarawa state - Maiyaki David, the member representing Karu/Gitata State constituency in Nasarawa Assembly, has dumped the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that David revealed his decision in a letter read by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi at the plenary.

Defection of members of the opposition political parties has hit the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. Photo credit: @nMirror1996

Source: Facebook

According to the lawmaker, he defected to the APC in the best interest of his people and the state at large, The News Nigeria added.

Maiyaki, chairman House Committee on lands and survey said he consulted with his people on his decision to move.

Abdullahi who expressed delight at David's defection said the doors are open and would be expecting the remaining four members to join APC.

Another Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP

David is not the first member of Nasarawa Assembly to defect to the ruling party. In April, Samuel Tsebe, representing Akwanga South constituency dumped the PDP for the APC.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, at the plenary on Tuesday. April 13.

The speaker explained that the development was communicated to him via a letter from Tsebe.

Congratulating the defected lawmaker, Abdullahi urged him to remain focused on contributing his quota positively to the development of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nasarawa state governor gets endorsed for second term

Meanwhile, before his defection was eventually made public, Tsebe had endorsed the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, for a second term.

According to the lawmaker, his decision to ensure Sule’s success in 2023 is based on his achievements, particularly numerous road construction in Akwanga local government.

Tsebe went on to commend Sule’s remarkable and exemplary leadership as well as the monumental infrastructural development evident across the state.

Source: Legit