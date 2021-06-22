A southeasterner should be the presidential candidate of the two dominant political parties in Nigeria according to Abaribe

According to the Senate minority leader, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) must not deny southeast because of security

Going further, he said every Igbo person believes that as a Nigerian, he or she has the legal right to aspire to be the country's president

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) against citing insecurity as a reason why the Southeast should not be given a chance to produce their 2023 presidential candidates.

Abaribe said at the inauguration of Igbonine, a group promoting Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in Enugu, Enugu State yesterday, that the APC and the PDP cannot pretend not to be aware that the Igbo had been pushed to the fringes in the country.

He pointed out that every Igbo believes that is a Nigerian and therefore has a legal right ”to aspire to President of Nigeria.”

His words: “ So, let no one say to us, ‘because of the insecurity in Southeast, an Igbo cannot be President of Nigeria in 2023. I have started hearing some people threatening that. Do not use a different standard for different people in the same country,

“Was there no trouble in the Northwest when (Muhammadu) Buhari (from Katsina State) was elected President? In, fact, Buhari was nominated by Boko-Haram during President Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidency as their negotiator.

Source: Legit.ng