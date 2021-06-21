A female first-class graduate named Eunice Godzi currently makes her living as a commercial driver

The lady who studied human resource for her first degree is currently studying for her master's

Eunice Godzi is thriving in the male-dominated venture as a young woman

Eunice Godzi, a hardworking Ghanaian young lady who is studying for her master's degree has disclosed that she works as a driver to support herself.

In an interview with JoyNews, Eunice Godzi stated that she obtained her first degree from Central University in Ghana where she bagged first class in human resources.

Eunice Godzi: Ghanaian lady who got first class drives for a living whilst pursuing her master's Credit: JoyNews

Source: UGC

Eunice appears to be a woman who is not only extremely smart but also brave and courageous as she confidently 'invades' a male-dominated venture to make a living.

The lady ventured into the transportation business after she lost her job due to the pandemic. She is also pursuing a master's degree.

People recount their experiences with the lady

Holyson Dandey commented:

"She even took me to Atebubu junction just yesterday after I received a call that Former president of Cote d'voire just arrive in home country after ten years in jail so we all came out to say Twene Jonas you have done well to be he voice of the voiceless.''

Ek Akom-Mensah indicated:

''She has picked me before around 4 am.''

Gbewonyo Benjamin said:

"If you are not inspired please check into the psychiatric."

