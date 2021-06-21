Kevin Hart sat down for a chat with Will Smith on the Red Table Talk special for Father's Day

The comedian opened up on his 2017 cheating scandal with model Montia Sabbag and how it affected his family

The actor said till today, his 16-year-old daughter is still tough on him, and their relationship has not been the same

Renowned comedian Kevin Hart has shared the heartbreak he caused his teen daughter after his infidelity became a worldwide topic.

Kevin Hart chilling with his son Hendrix and daughter Heaven. Photo: kevinhart4real.

Source: Instagram

In a candid chat with actor Will Smith in a special Father's Day Red Table Talk, the two went deep on their relationships, character and family.

Speaking about his 2017 cheating scandal, Hart said it is difficult to bother him as a person, but when it came to his children, he realised his daughter, 16- year-old Heaven, touched his emotional cord.

The actor said it was difficult to apologise to her, and she was very tough on him.

"Getting my daughter to understand that I'm sorry, I made a mistake, that was real... Until this day! My daughter is tough on me. (She) don't play games with her father," he said.

The thespians also touched on how their fame has affected their households as they noted children get more bashing for what they do, more than them.

Kevin also said the biggest lesson he has learnt with fame is to listen, which would have helped him understand and handle things differently.

Kevin's infidelity

According to Page Six, Montia Sabbag had denied claims about being the lady seen in the leaked infidelity video, claiming she was also a victim, just as Hart.

She later backtracked on her words after suing the comedian, claiming she believed to have been set up by Hart and a friend.

Eniko felt humiliated

In late 2019, Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, opened up about the comedian's cheating scandal.

The hot lass revealed she found out about her husband cheating through Instagram.

"I don't know who it was (that sent the message). They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman." Eniko said.

Eniko stated she was about eight months pregnant at the time.

The mom-of-two told the interviewer she was humiliated after seeing the story all over the media.

"So, it was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you want to do, I don't want to be a part of that'." She said.

The two were able to put Hart's mistakes behind them and are raising two incredible kids.

Source: Legit Newspaper