Mikel Obi Gets Adorable Letter From Twin Daughter Mia on Fathers Day

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has gotten a nice letter from his daughter Mia to celebrate Fathers Day

Mia who is one of Mikel's twins thanked the Nigerian football legend for the love and care shown to her

Mikel Obi who is currently playing for English club Stoke City explained that he is proud to have Mia and Ava as daughters

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mikel Obi's daughter Mia has penned an emotional letter to her father thanking the former Super Eagles captain for taking care of her while celebrating the Fathers Day.

Mia is the second twin daughter of Mikel Obi with her sister named Ava and they have both been the source of inspiration for the former Chelsea star.

The Nigerian footballer is currently in the country following the completion of the 2019/20 League season in Europe where he played for Stoke City.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi in action for Stoke City. Photo by Lee Parker

Source: Getty Images

In the letter Mia wrote in which Mikel Obi posted on Instagram story, the Nigerian football legend stated clearly that he is proud to have Mia and her twin sister.

Mia wrote below.

''Dear father, I love you so much and you are the best daddy in the world. Thank you so much for taking care of me.''

Mikel Obi replied below.

''You and your sister are my world.''

Mikel Obi is one of the most blessed Nigerian players considering what the former Chelsea star has made in football and even the trophies he has won.

Before retiring from the national team, Mikel Obi won the African Cup of Nations in 2013 with the Super Eagles and also bronze at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel landed a big role with the Federal Government of Nigeria after been appointed as Youth ambassador in an announcement made by the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare.

The ceremony was held at the National stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday, June 18, which was attended by big sporting personalities in Nigeria.

Since Sunday Dare came on board as the Sports Minister, the Ogbomoso man has been able to change the face of football and other sporting activities in the country.

Following the completion of the League season in Europe, John Obi Mikel decided to travel back home to Nigeria where he has also met Governor of Plateau state.

Source: Legit.ng News