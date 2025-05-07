Nigerian media personality Radiogad has reacted to the news of Rihanna’s third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Nigerian media personality, Destiny Ezeyim aka Radiogad has reacted to Rihanna’s third pregnancy.

On May 5, 2025, the Barbadian singer revealed to fans that she was expecting her third baby by showcasing her growing bump at the Met Gala. Shortly after, the news spread on social media and generated many hot takes from netizens.

One of those who reacted was controversial media personality Radiogad. He took to his Instagram page to share a video in which he addressed the situation with Rihanna.

Nigerians speak as Rihanna's 3rd pregnancy draws reaction from Radiogad.

Radiogad accused the singer of abandoning her career because of her man, A$AP Rocky, who has only succeeded in getting her pregnant almost every year. He claimed Rihanna liked ‘bedroom activities’ too much and was now pregnant again.

In his words:

“Na mumu girl you be, you too like preek. How many times you go get belle? You were pregnant in 2022, you were pregnant in 2023, and in 2025, you are pregnant again. Because of A$AP Rocky, you’ve put your career on hold. You are not the Rihanna we used to know that was giving us hits back to back. A$AP Rocky came into your life, the only thing that man don do for you na to dey give you belle every year. Na every second una dey knack? Na like that you like doggie reach?”

Speaking further in the video, Radiogad talked about Don Jazzy’s old crush on Rihanna and how the Mavin Records boss would be feeling about her third pregnancy. He then warned the Barbadian singer to take things slow before she gives birth to 12 kids. He said:

“Omo! Anywhere Don Jazzy dey now, he go dey cry, dey regret him life. A$AP Rocky no dey smile o, every year, he dey load Rihanna. Rihanna easy o, I know say you like preek but please slow down for the opueh wey you dey collect. Before you know now, you go born 12 children! Please! Take it easy Rihanna! Take am easy!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Radiogad blasts Rihanna over 3rd pregnancy

Radiogad’s heated reaction to the news of Rihanna expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky drew the attention of other Nigerians on social media and they dropped their hot takes:

Video of Radiogad's reaction to Rihanna's third pregnancy trends.

Iam_ceeyy said:

“Is everything okay with this guy n sadaboj.”

G.i.n.i.k.a said:

“Audacity gotten from Temu.”

Ry.anxx wrote:

“Person just face wall dey talk rubbish 😭.”

Favoriteblaz said:

“If she like make she born 12 na she go raise them😂.”

Presh_talented said:

“Omo una Dey talk for social media ohhh. The audacity to talk to someone about her life, family and everything!! Nawa🤣.”

Iam_uyoyo said:

“You pour Rihanna spit Abi Weytn I hear? You and Saida boj suppose marry😂…unfortunate people😂.”

Chefbraakman said:

“Which career is on hold? A whole billionaire? Wetin be this?”

Survivors17 said:

“It’s called “Growth”, a concept I see you struggle with. What a sad little man you are.”

Loveujoanne_ wrote:

“Are these people really fine… I mean the ones calling Riri out… Are you guys really serious… na wa o.”

Jay_sagas wrote:

“For this dude to collectively annoy a host of Nigerians all around the world… that must be some talent of some sort if we’re to be honest. Cos how can you be consistently be seen as irritating?”

Kelvin__kertz said:

“Trust me, he’s making alot of sense if you watch this on MUTE. He’s spitting facts.”

