Mikel Obi who was the captain of the Super Eagles has been appointed as Youth ambassador by the Federal Government

Sports Minister Sunday Dare gave the former Chelsea midfielder this appointment on Friday, June 18, in Lagos

Mikel Obi who won the African Nations Cup with Nigeria promised to be eloquent in the discharge of his duties

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has landed a big role with the Federal Government of Nigeria after been appointed as Youth ambassador in an announcement made by the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare.

The ceremony was held at the National stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday, June 18, which was attended by big sporting personalities in Nigeria.

Since Sunday Dare came on board as the Sports Minister, the Ogbomoso man has been able to change the face of football and other sporting activities in the country.

Following the completion of the League season in Europe, John Obi Mikel decided to travel back home to Nigeria where he has also met Governor of Plateau state.

And while speaking at the event in Lagos on Friday, Sports Minister Sunday Dare described Mikel Obi as a role model and someone who should be celebrated.

According to the Press Statement sent by the Minister's Media Aide Kola Daniel, Sunday Dare enjoined Mikel Obi to be proactive in the discharge of his duties.

While responding to his new appointment, John Mikel Obi thanked the Federal Government for the new role and promised to do his best for the development of the Youths.

''I feel highly honored to be appointed as Youth ambassador of this country and I promise to do my best to encourage and inspire the youths towards national development which is not only football.''

