A husband recently headed online to share a video of his beautiful wife sulking because she really wanted him to go and get her some sweets

In his caption, the sweet and caring husband jokingly complains about the fact that he now has to get up and go and buy his lovely lady the sweets that she wants

The post received many reactions from people who loved their cute relationship and were soon in the comment section sharing similar instances in their marriages

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A local husband recently headed to Twitter where he shared the cutest clip of his wife sulking sadly because she really wanted some sweets.

In the video, the beautiful woman is using her best puppy eyes to get her man to buy her some munchies.

Give me sweets, please

Her cute puppy eyes definitely worked because, in the caption of the heartwarming social media post, the man explains that he will now have to get up and go find his queen her daily dose of sugary treats.

This woman really wanted some sweets. Images: @sabelonxele_86

Source: UGC

He captioned the clip:

"My wife is such a baby, she’s sulking because she wants sweets, now I gotta drive and go get some... Marriage life."

People react: The men are amused and the ladies are jealous

@TholakeleMphep1 said:

"Some women are lucky, some of us we are stuck with a man who can't even apologize when he is wrong."

@TellUnknown said:

"We men are really not the same. Mina, I would have gone out bought myself a 12 pack of beers and came back home to give her a lecture on sugar diabetes."

@skwereni said:

"Top man we leaning from you Bro, keep it up."

@muvendamopedi said:

"Congratulations, in two weeks you will be waking up at 2am to go to the garage to buy chili Doritos."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A lady was surprised on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man showed that Nigerian men are perhaps the most romantic ever.

In a video shared on Instagram, he made Joseph Morgan who played Niklaus Mikaelson character in Vampire Dairies wish his love a happy birthday.

The moment the lady sat in front of the TV and the video of Niklaus came on was indeed very priceless.

Source: Legit