A lady got a very big surprise from her lover on her 22nd birthday as she got the opportunity to see Joseph Morgan talk to her

The Hollywood actor wished her a wonderful birthday celebration, saying that best things would come to her in life

Many Nigerians were surprised by the man's gesture as ladies jokingly asked the celebrant if her boyfriend is single

A Nigerian man has shown that Nigerian men are perhaps the most romantic ever. In a video shared on Instagram, he made Joseph Morgan who played Niklaus Mikaelson character in Vampire Dairies wish his love a happy birthday.

The moment the lady sat in front of the TV and the video of Niklaus came on was indeed very priceless.

Dream happened

The lady screamed in joy when she saw her favourite actor. It was such a wonderful moment to watch.

In the clip, the actor wished her well, as he said he hoped good things come to her. He explained how he and her boyfriend had a chat before her birthday.

Watch the wonderful moment below:

Nigerian men are romantic

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ekua_paula_ said:

"Nigerian men are actually romantic and the most caring."

iam_rasz said:

"Best thing I’ve seen on social media this month."

miimii__kay said:

"After you people will say Nigeria men are not romantic eh."

nerdycreated said:

"Na girlfriend wey calm down go enjoy."

the_amaka_ said:

"Dami Lola. Please is your boyfriend single."

queenofdsun said:

"Awww. God bless him. Please send your bf number let me greet him for you."

_.rymond said:

"Omo! Dear future babe....please work around my budget....be a fan of Mr Ibu, plis."

Another man showed love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Ben Mashala, proved that some men really know how to treat a woman. The love of his life - as Mashala refers to her - celebrated her 24th birthday.

Mashala surprised the birthday girl with balloons, cake and an amazing gift. Taking to social media, he shared photos of the special celebration.

The post read:

"Surprised the love of my life on the eve of her birthday. I’m a gone boy hey!"

Source: Legit.ng News