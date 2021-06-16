A lovely wife decided to spoil her husband by buying him PS 5 and one other gift on his birthday, and this warmed the hearts of many online

In a cute video that was shared on Instagram, the husband couldn't believe his wife when she ushered him into the room and unveiled the gifts

Many people left positive comments for the couple and wondered when they would also find this type of love

A Nigerian woman has warmed hearts on social media with a video of herself and her husband as she surprised him with a PS 5.

In the cute video that was shared on Instagram by @shapeslagos1, the woman ushered her husband into a room filled with goodies.

The wife put a smile on her husband's face by gifting him a PS 5. Photo credit: @shapeslagos1

Confetti rained on the man as he stepped inside the room. The man who seemed to be celebrating his birthday gave his beautiful wife a tight hug. He was led to the gifts waiting for him including the PS 5.

He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the PS 5 and he gave the love of his life another hug for being so sweet.

Many are impressed with the woman's thoughtfulness

When the video was reposted by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, many people flooded the comment section to shared their thoughts.

@sandrabenede said:

"Where una Dey see this type of love ?"

@zee_wealth commented:

"Love is sweet when money enter love is sweeter."

@neeta_official11 wrote:

"I'll do more for my husband when I’m married! I love seeing my man happy."

@itsmssuzzy said:

"A good man deserves the best treatment."

Woman buys her husband a car and completes their house

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Adigun Adekemi Christy took to social media to disclose that she bought her husband a car and completed their house in 2020.

She shared pictures of the whip and house on a Facebook page and Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post to commend her.

The lady wrote on Rant HQ Extention:

"I surprised hubby with this car last year and also completed our house. He was so happy when it happened! All the praises to God!"

Source: Legit