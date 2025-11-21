A Nigerian lady has dished out an advice to actress Regina Daniels regarding her two children, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko

In a video, she shared what she observed about the actress's kids and advised her to take them along with her

Massive reactions trailed her video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady has advised actress Regina Daniels to reconsider leaving her two sons, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko.

She expressed concern after observing recent videos of the boys, which she claimed showed changes since their mother left her matrimonial home.

Lady advises Regina Daniels to take custody of kids

In the video posted by TikTok user @ritathegiggledealer, she claimed to have seen signs that the children might not be receiving the same level of care they enjoyed when their mother was present.

She alleged that one of them, Munir, seemed to have something wrapped around his hand, which she claimed looked like a bandage.

The concerned lady emphasised how essential a mother's presence had always been in the lives of little children.

She argued that, in her view, no one could match the level of attention and emotional support a mother provided.

According to her, even with nannies and other adults present, the boys would still benefit more from being directly under their mother’s care.

In her words:

"My sincere advice to Regina Daniels as a fan, Regina Daniels if you truly think that you are done with that marriage, if you think that you are done and you don't want to have anything to do with your husband, I would advice you to go for your kids if possible. Do everything in your means, in your power to get your kids to be with you, to get your kids to yourself.

"It is very important as a mum. No one on this earth, no one can take care of your kids more than you do, not even their dad, not even their nanny, not even your closest friend, not even your brother, not even your sister can take care of your kids the way you do as a mum. Do everything in your means to get your kids to yourself, to be with you.

"Your first son was seen with a bandage on his hands. That should be a very big concern to you as a mother. He was seen with a bandage on his hand. What could be the problem? Just now that you guys had issues, he's already seen with bruises on his hand. Do well to go get your kids from Ned Nwoko, I think they will be safer with you than with their dad. They are not really well taken care of. They don't really look nice like when they were with you but I know it might seem impossible, it might seem difficult but please they will be more safer and more taken care of than when they are with even with nannies.

"They can't even take care of them the way you do. You have the finance, you have the resources to take care of these kids that's a good thing for you so why don't you go for your kids. If you don't have the means of taking care of these children now that's another case, but now you can take care of your kids, you are making your money you are stable, you own your own house, pick your kids to be with you. That's the joy of a mother, that's the joy of motherhood. This is a wake up call."

Reactions trail lady's advice to Regina Daniels

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oluwaloseyifunmi said:

"Abeg assist her, how is she going to do that, if you can help, stop the advice, take action."

@Success_Vincent said:

"They will be safe,the bandage is place on the child hand for attention by ned to draw the attention of gina."

@Adeshina said:

"Remember Dat man no b anyhow person so taking those children from a powerful man like that will really be hard for her."

Nigerian woman advises Regina Daniels

