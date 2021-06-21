Nigerian singer Davido recently shared what he was up to over the weekend on his Instagram story

The father of three and his 30BG gang members were spotted with nightlife businessman Obi Cubana at his restaurant

Davido posted a video of himself dining and wining with his gang as they sat and recorded the activities of the white chefs serving them

Assurance crooner Davido recently stormed Abuja and the father of three shared some of his activities in the nation's capital online.

The singer was in the state to perform at the restaurant of popular nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana and he pulled up with his 30BG gang.

Davido shows up at Abuja for a performance. Photos: @goldmynetv, @hustleandbustle.ng

Source: Instagram

Davido and his gang at Abuja

The singer shared series of videos on his Instagram story and they showed how much fun he had with his gang.

In the first video, Davido's convoy was spotted. One could see the camera panning to the front and back, showing how many cars were following his.

In another video, Davido and his crew were spotted at Cubana's restaurant wining and dining as the white chef serving them went about his duties just in front of them.

Watch the video below:

The singer also shared a video showing him performing before the large crowd that gathered at the restaurant for a fun night.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

As expected, Davido's followers had something to say.

mr_kachi77:

"Biggest in Africa."

faith.7480:

"He is always the best."

__wja_:

"Davido don high.. CHAIIIII."

sowediowo:

"Every single issa hit."

Wizkid vibes to Davido's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer shared a video and he was seen covering his face with his two palms as he danced to the song.

Men in the background chorused "Ko wo le", a line from Davido's verse on the Focalistic's hit track. After some seconds, Wizkid joined in singing as he raised his cup up to show the vibe is real.

The Blessed singer was on a private jet with his crew when he put up the lovely show. That Davido reshared the clip also shows things are smooth between both great Afrobeats artists.

Source: Legit.ng