A Nigerian man has celebrated completing his university education with a remake of a throwback photo he had with his sister

The university graduate carried his 16-year-old sister on one arm just like he did years ago when he newly gained admission

Social media users thought his sister has really grown and gained weight as they wished him success

A Nigerian man has celebrated wrapping up his university program with a cute throwback photo recreation with his younger sister.

The man identified as Victory Ugah shared both photos on his LinkedIn page.

Ugah carried his younger sister on one arm to celebrate his graduation from university Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Victory Ugah

Ugah in the first frame taken in 2014 during his matriculation carried his then 9-year-old sibling on one hand and they replicated the same pose in 2021.

The graduate admitted that her weight nearly broke his arm as he hinted at a possible photoshop to recreate it when he does his master's or PhD program. He went on to celebrate her 16th birthday.

He wrote:

"Matriculation Vs Convocation.

"Always wanted to recreate this matriculation picture with my sister.

"I didn't think she would have grown this much. Almost broke my hand during the convocation picture. Would probably need Photoshop to recreate this again after MSc and PhD.

"Happy sweet 16 birthday to her."

Many express surprises as his sister's fast growth and body change

While some LinkedIn users were quick to note that Ugah's younger sister had put on weight and is fast developing into a beautiful woman, others encouraged him to start bodybuilding if he must recreate the photo in the future.

Solomon Bello said:

"Thought the convocation photo is already a photoshop. U try but u should start bodybuilding alongside ur Msc and PhD program.

"Congratulation and Happy birthday to her."

Olaniyi Fawole reacted:

"Congratulations, Victory Ugah.

By the way, unlike one's height, weight gain is reversible. You might not need photoshop after your MSc and PhD."

Oyebamiji Abdullahi commented:

"I still don't understand, the way girls develop enh some how amazing........well congratulations bro Victory Ugah."

Blessing Edward remarked:

"I think this is a great adventure, just that in the next phase she would be almost as big as you are right now or even more than.

"So I'll recommend you visit the gym Center to build some muscles.

"BTW, Congratulations to you.

"And Greater heights!"

