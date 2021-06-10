- A young Nigerian man, Osaretin Michael, has celebrated his mother on LinkedIn after sharing photos they took in 2000 and 2021

- In the throwback photo, the mother who was serving her country as a corps member carried baby Micheal

- Their photo that was taken 21 years after has the young man in his NYSC uniform as he posed with the mum

A young Nigerian man, Osaretin Michael, going through his one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme (NYSC) in Akure has shared lovely family photos with his mum.

To show how time has really gone by, Michael on his LinkedIn page posted a throwback photo of his mother when she was a corps member in 2000.

Some people said he should have allowed his mother to carry him in the recent picture. Photo source: LinkedIn/Osaretin Michael

A baby is now a man

In the year 2000 snap, the woman was carrying Micheal who was a baby then on her legs. More than two decades after, the young man took a photo in his NYSC uniform with his mum beside him.

Many people have taken to his comment section to write about how very much young he still looks.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered close to 4,000 likes with hundreds of comments on the platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Darling Peters said:

"Osaretin Michael - Convince me that you are 21 years old in the 2021 picture. Sure you are not 10 years old? What's going on in the world that a 21 year old man looks like a 5 year old? You have both congratulations and a problem to deal with because, most Naija people will see you as a child and may not want to take instructions/directives from you."

Nicholas Onah (Jnr) said:

"Your mother would have carried you in the recent picture.......E for make sense die. ...congrats for having a great mum."

Elvin Otavie Nicholas Baba said:

"Wow, this is lovely."

Isaiah Adeyanju said:

"Good stuff. Mom carried you, now your turn to 'carry' mum. Please do it well."

