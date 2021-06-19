The video of a father trying to outdance his son at the child's traditional wedding ceremony has got many laughing

In the viral clip, the man matched his son every move as he put so much energy into his performance

Surprised at what her lover and father-in-law was doing, the bride eased off her dance steps and she watched them

A Nigerian man identified as 4k_dynasty has posted a video of his traditional wedding where his father put up a lovely show.

In a video that has since gone viral, the grow and the bride were dancing as the man's father suddenly walked to his front and started dancing.

The man kept dancing as the MC hailed him. Photo source: @4k_dynasty

Source: Instagram

Like father like son

Not wanting to be outsmarted on his great day, the groom showed off different dance moves as he tried to outdo the man.

Many people were amazed by it all. The wife had to ease off as she observed the two men dancing hard.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the young man said:

"Omo my popsy na massive vibe their daddy can never."

Watch the video below:

He's a big vibe!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

captainbwoyvevo said:

"Son make weak father bad."

dr_neneh said:

"Oporrrr."

slym_amber said:

"Congrats my dear."

ozil_money_ said:

"The old man go bad when e dy young."

mrloas said:

"This your father na confam Guy man his energy na."

princessng_ugosimba said:

"Your popsi na full vibe I swear."

