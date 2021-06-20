Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom continues to attract attention from various parts of the country

The governor's infrastructural drive in the south-south states has been cited several as an example of effective leadership

The governor's colleagues in his political party say Emmanuel is one of the shining lights of the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uyo - The PDP Governors Forum have extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation, and competence in the management of his state's resources.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the Akwa Ibom state government noted that the governors who had witnessed the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom state-owned Airline, Ibom Air.

They stated that Mr. Emmanuel's ingenuity has brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has been described as the pride of the PDP Governors Forum. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A shining light in the PDP

The special guest of honour at the event, and governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, while unveiling the two new Airbus 220-300 series, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for exceptional performances in the development of the state, especially the aviation industry.

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state lauded the new thinking of Akwa Ibom counterpart whom he described as a pacesetter doing wonders.

PDP governors in Uyo to discuss national issues

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state government shared details of the deliberations of the forum after they met in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state government.

According to a statement posted on its Facebook page, the government noted that the meeting of the PDP governors deliberated in particular on the deteriorating economic and security situation in the country, and worsening social and political tensions.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom state government on Sunday, June 13 took delivery of two new aircraft – the Airbus A220 series – a new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Ibom Air, a wholly-owned airline by the state government, now has seven aircraft in its fleet with its latest additions.

Sources in the aviation sector say the new aircraft are less than two years old.

In a related development, the Akwa Ibom government has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the areas of aviation and tourism.

This was highlighted when Governor Emmanuel had discussions with the High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Mr. Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro, at Government House, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel who expressed appreciation for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in the state’s budding aviation industry and other areas of economic venture, pointed out that his administration has repositioned the state for such collaboration.

Source: Legit