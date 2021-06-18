The presidency has declared that the PDP governors are rejecting the federal government's efforts to end herders-farmers crises in Nigeria

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday, June 17

Shehu, however, noted that the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari would not leave any stone unturned to end insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been accused of fuelling the herders/farmers crisis in the country.

Daily Trust reports that the presidency on Thursday, June 17, said the PDP governors’ forum has refused to support the federal government’s earnest desire to find a lasting solution to farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria.

The presidency has said that the PDP governors are rejecting efforts to end herder-farmers crises. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that this was contained in a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in a reaction to an earlier communique issued on Monday, June 14, by the PDP governors after their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

PDP governors deny Nigerians constitutional rights

Vanguard also reports that the presidential aide said that the PDP governors denied all Nigerians their constitutional right to live and work in any state of the federation, preferring to appeal to ethnic division and hatred rather than support the first practical solution offered since independence.

Presidency says PDP governors seeking more cash to squander

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidency accused PDP governors of seeking more money to further their political ends.

It was reported that the accusation was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 17, by presidential spokesman, Shehu.

The presidency was reacting to the alarm raised by PDP governors in a communique after their forum meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, June 14.

The PDP governors had accused the federal government of frivolous borrowing as the party noted that the current N36trillion debt profile of the country was unsustainable, especially when 80 percent of the government's appropriation is spent on debt servicing.

Buhari shifting responsibility

In a related report, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, said he would never pay a visit to the presidential villa to ask President Muhammadu Buhari for help over one problem or the other.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 15, when he was inaugurating a road project in Etche Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers state.

He accused the president of shifting the responsibility of securing Nigerians to governors.

