Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thoma Markle has expressed that he would like to have a drink with Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles

According to Thomas, he feels like he and Prince Charles have a whole lot in common, especially since the drama surrounding the royal family erupted

A while ago, Meghan was called out for her continual use of her royal title despite numerous complaints about her life as a member of the royal household

Thomas Markle recently did an interview on an Australian TV show called 60 Minutes. During the interview, Thomas revealed that he would like to have a drink with Prince Charles, the father of Prince Harry.

So much in common

According to Thomas, he and Prince Charles have so much in common - especially since Prince Charles' relationship with Harry has become increasingly fragile following the viral Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle says he and Prince Harry have a lot in common. Image: Samir Hussein

"I think we would get on quite well [if we went for a drink together] and I think it’s unfortunate what’s happened to him as well," said Thomas.

Parental issues

Thomas and his daughter Meghan are known to have a difficult relationship and had not spoken since 2018. In his interview, Thomas said that Markle treats him worse than an "axe murderer" and has shown him no compassion, reports and IOL article.

More Meghan Markle drama

Legit.ng also reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been called out for her continual use of her royal title despite numerous complaints about her life as a member of the royal household. A New York journalist has condemned the actress for constantly speaking badly of royal life while at the same time reaping all its rewards.

It seems many former fans of Meghan and Prince Harry are newly questioning the former royals' motives as they continue to reap the financial rewards of speaking ill about palace life.

According to a previous article by Express UK, journalist Maureen Callahan believes that the pair have wrongly used their royal titles and status to secure lucrative job offers and contracts.

