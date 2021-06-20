Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has vowed that his administration would do what it has to rescue the abducted students of FGC

Birnin Yauri, Kebbi - Days after the abduction of some students and teachers of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Ngaski local government area of the Kebbi state, Governor Atiku Bagudu has revealed his plan.

The News reports that the governor vowed on Saturday, June 19, to lead the rescue operation of victims with the troops.

The Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, has said that the abducted students of Birni Yauri would soon be rescued.

Legit.ng gathered that Bagudu, who is also chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), spoke when local hunters visited him in his office.

The report also had that the chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, and his Jigawa state counterpart, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, also paid a solidarity and sympathy visit on Governor Bagudu.

He assured that some other governors and stakeholders would join him in the ongoing search operations for the abducted students and staff of the school.

According to him, he would discuss with his colleagues and security agencies in this direction, so as not to jeorpardise the ongoing commendable operations to rescue the abducted students and staff.

The governor also said that this would be done barring all consequences in a bid to rescue the abductees.

The Punch also reports that Bagudu asked the hunters to go back and fully mobilise, pending when he gets the necessary clearance from the security agencies, adding, “we will meet in the field.”

The Guardian also reports that Bagudu the governor assured that his administration would leave no stone unturned until all the abducted persons were rescued.

Four abducted Kebbi students killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday, June 18, exchanged gunfire with the armed bandits who kidnapped some Kebbi students.

It was reported that the deputy force commander of the Joint Task Force in the northwest region, Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir, made this known in Zamfara state on Friday.

Some armed bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi state, on Thursday, June 17.

