Frustrated by the mindless killings by bandits, some Kaduna residents have trooped out in protest

The residents blocked the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna highway, leaving many travellers on the road stranded

A fresh killing of an unnamed little kid in the Chikun local government area was said to have triggered the protest

Chikun LGA, Kaduna - Many travellers are trapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway as angry residents have reportedly blocked the road over attacks by armed bandits.

Daily Trust reported that the protest was triggered by the killing of a 13-year-old girl by the criminals.

Residents of the Gauraka community in Tafa LGA of Niger state block the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Gauruka, near Abuja, Nigeria, on May 24, 2021, during a protest. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Legit.ng gathers that the tragic incident occurred at Anguwar Magaji in the Chikun local government area of the northwestern state.

Residents said bandits stormed the house of the village head and abducted his family as well as other persons in the community.

One of the residents was quoted to have said:

“We cannot go to our farms and yet they will follow us to our homes to abduct us for ransom. They killed a 13-year-old girl, a security man in the village as well as abducted other residents including the family of the village head."

The resident whose name was not revealed that he and his people only want security or to be allowed to protect themselves against the bandits.

Zaria is under siege, Emir raises alarm

Meanwhile, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has said the emirate is under siege.

According to him, the residents are having sleepless nights due to abductions going on within Zaria and environs.

He described the situation as unacceptable and urged the government to take action.

In another related development, bandits recently attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna state, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

An eyewitness said the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway last night on Thursday, June 10.

The eyewitness said:

“The gunmen attacked the school last night. Unspecified numbers of students and lecturers were said to have been abducted.”

