One of the students abducted from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state, has died in an exchange of gunfire between soldiers and bandits.

The Deputy Force Commander of the Joint Task Force in the North-West Zone, Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir, confirmed this to reporters in Zamfara State on Friday.

He said four students and a teacher were rescued during the operation.

“In the early hours of this morning, we have come across the kidnappers. They came to our blocking point, and we engaged them,” Abdulkadir said.

“At that point, they abandoned five of the students and one of the teachers. Unfortunately, I think we have lost one of the students.”

Source: Legit