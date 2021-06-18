The aggressive clearance operation to stamp out terrorists and other criminal activities in the north continue

In a successful onslaught in one northern state, scores of armed bandits were neutralised and wounded

The successful operation between Niger and Kebbi states was carried out by Nigerian troops with support from ‘Yansakai’ Vigilantes

Yauri, Kebbi state - The Nigerian army has continued its operations in the northern region of the country to rid the area of Boko Haram insurgents, armed bandits terrorizing residents.

Leadership reports that scores of armed bandits were on Thursday, June 17, successfully neutralised by troops with support from ‘Yansakai’ Vigilantes during a raid in forests and villages between Niger and Kebbi states.

In another report by PRNigeria, several fled with injuries, while some leaders of the bandits arrested during the operation at Uddu, Rijau, Sabon Gari Ushe, and Warari communities.

It was gathered that the smooth coordination of the operations was facilitated by the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) which detected the bandits’ territory.

The online publication citing a military source said the efforts of some retired military officers, who supplied discreet intelligence to the joint troops led to the elimination of many of the fleeing bandits mostly in Yauri and Zuru axis.

Bandits invade government college, abduct students

The raid is coming after armed bandits abducted an unspecified number of teachers and students from Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi state.

A security operative was shot dead during the operation. The spokesperson for the Kebbi state police command said that five teachers of the school were abducted by the bandits.

He said four of the abducted teachers are male and one female. A source noted that the abductions occurred around 12:30 pm on on Thursday, June 17.

Bandits used parent’s vehicle to evacuate students

Meanwhile, the gunmen who struck in Kebbi state, conveyed their victims in a bus belonging to a parent.

According to the report, a teacher, who did not want his name in print, said prior to the attack, they had received information on a plan to invade Birnin Yauri community.

He said after abducting the victims, the bandits used a bus belonging to the parent of the student who came to the school to pick his son who was to write JAMB to evacuate the victims.

