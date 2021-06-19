During the 2020 Big Brother Naija reunion show, Ka3na opened up about how Ozo asked for her help to make Nengi jealous during the finale Saturday Night party

Recall social media was abuzz as Ozo seemingly ignored Nengi who was part of the finalist during the show, leading her to break down in tears

Reacting to Ka3na's claims, Ozo denied ever seeking the self-acclaimed boss lady's help to get Nengi's attention

The second episode of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reunion show had several fans buzzing with reactions over the interesting revelation by Ka3na about Ozo, amongst other things.

The ex-housemates got into it over Nengi. Photo credit: @official_ka3na, @officialozo, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

During the show, Ka3na took fellow ex-housemates and viewers down memory lane to events occurring around the BBNaija house's last party with the top 5 housemates.

According to her, while the evicted housemates were lodged in the hotel before they joined the finalists for the last party, Ozo had come to her room, expressing how bad he felt about letting his family down.

Ka3na claimed that he then sought her help on how to get revenge against Nengi and they both agreed that she'd dance with him, and have him ignore Nengi all through the night.

Watch the clip below:

Well, following the cringe-worthy revelation, Ozo didn't let Ka3na finish before airing his own side of the story.

"I would never be petty to say that what i wanted to do is go into the house and make Nengi jealous," he said.

He went on to deny telling Ka3na anything about feeling like a disappointment nor did he plan to revenge.

He also pointed out that even after he got into the party, he said hello to her. However, Ka3na insisted the conversation happened.

Nengi in tears after Ozo ignored her

Recall during the finale of the show, Nengi, could not control her outburst of tears after the Big Brother Naija party on Saturday, September 26.

Her tears flowed freely because her friend and evicted housemate Ozo ignored her during the party that lasted for two hours.

It should be noted that Nengi and Ozo bonded as friends while the latter was still in the house. They were always seen together and fans nicknamed them Ozone.

More BBNaija reunion drama

Meanwhile, here was a faceoff between Dorathy and Wathoni over the perceived love triangle involving Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi.

After Ka3na had spoken about what she thinks about the relationship and who was so deep in their feelings, Wathoni contributed too.

As she spoke, Dorathy would not have any of her opinion, asking her to keep it to herself. She said if Wathoni goes ahead talking, she will walk out from the show.

Source: Legit