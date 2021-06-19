Dorathy took Wathoni to the cleaners after she said the ex BBNaija housemate had strong feelings for Ozo

According to Wathoni, if they both were friends, Dorathy would not be bored when Ozo complained about Nengi to her

The curvy lady was angered by the comment as she asked the former housemate to keep her opinion to herself

The BBNaija reunion show, a programme where immediate former housemates of the reality TV show are invited to unburden their minds is getting more interesting.

Despite the show starting a few days ago on Thursday, June 17, the intensity seems like one tending to a climax.

Dorathy maintained throughout the show that she does not have feelings for Ozo. Photo source: @thedorathybachor, @goldmynetv, @wathoniayansi

Source: Instagram

The faceoff

On Friday, June 18, there was a faceoff between Dorathy and Wathoni over the perceived love triangle involving Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi.

After Ka3na had spoken about what she thinks about the relationship and who was so deep in their feelings, Wathoni contributed too.

As she spoke, Dorathy would not have any of her opinion, asking her to keep it to herself. She said if Wathoni goes ahead talking, she will walk out from the show.

Dorathy while hurling unprinted words at Wathoni said the people who can speak are those who are involved in the issue.

This was what Wathoni said:

Dorathy would not have any of it:

She's ready to fight

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sool_omon said:

"Dora's reaction proved wathoni's point."

diamondfloxy12 said:

"I respect wathoni."

bukinoah said:

"Dora no send camera again before she talk fake."

omoyehtundey said:

"Wathoni shuld learn how to mind her biz."

omoyehtundey said:

"Wathoni is not trying to come into the conversation. She is ready to fight."

