Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, has been ranked as the second most stressful city in the world, according to the 2021 Least and Most Stressful Cities Index released by VAAY.com.

Motorists queue in traffic gridlock as commercial activities return at the end of a five-week COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, on May 4, 2020. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

The index ranked 100 cities using factors such as safety and security, sociopolitical stability, population density, air, light, and noise pollution levels, the amount of traffic congestion and weather conditions to determine the stress levels.

Other factors considered include unemployment rates, governance, and mental health.

Also in Africa, Cairo in Egypt made the 13th spot, Dakar city in Senegal occupied the 17th position while the Kenyan city of Nairobi sat in the 21st position.

The city that ranked the most stressful is Mumbai in India.

The ten most stressful cities in 2021

1. Mumbai, India

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Manila, Philippines

4. New Delhi, India

5. Baghdad, Iraq

6. Kabul, Afghanistan

7. Moscow, Russia

8. Karachi, Pakistan

9. Jakarta, Indonesia

10. Kiev, Ukraine

On the other hand, Reykjavik, a city in Iceland, has emerged as the least stressful city in the world in 2021.

The ten least stressful cities in 2021

1. Reykjavik, Iceland

2. Bern, Switzerland

3. Helsinki, Finland

4. Wellington, New Zealand

5. Melbourne, Australia

6. Oslo, Norway

7. Copenhagen, Denmark

8. Innsbruck, Austria

9. Hanover, Germany

10. Graz, Austria

Lagos ranked 2nd worst city to live in 2021

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2021 Global Liveability report has ranked Lagos as the second among the least liveable cities in the world.

The report sighted by Legit.ng was behind only Damascus, the capital of Syria, which is ranked the worst city to live in the world.

According to the report, 140 cities across the world were ranked based on criteria including stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare and culture and environment.

Nevertheless, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has indicated that Lagos remains an investor’s favourite in Nigeria as it tops the list of states that attracted the most investments in 2020, outshining other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng notes that the report shows that Lagos, Nigeria's economic nerve centre, attracted $8.31 billion in investments.

This represents 85.7 per cent of the total capital inflow into the country in the year 2020.

