The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2021 Global Liveability report has ranked Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, as the second among the least liveable cities in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, has been ranked second among the least liveable cities in the world. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola, Riccardo Savi

Source: Getty Images

The report sighted by Legit.ng was behind only Damascus, the capital of Syria, which is ranked the worst city to live in the world.

According to the report, 140 cities across the world were ranked based on criteria including stability, infrastructure, education, access to healthcare and culture and environment.

The ten least livable cities in 2021

1. Damascus, Syria (140)

2. Lagos, Nigeria (139)

3. Port Moresby, PNG (138)

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh (137)

5. Algiers, Algeria (136)

6. Tripoli, Libya (135)

7. Karachi, Pakistan (134)

8. Harare, Zimbabwe (133)

9. Douala, Cameroon (132)

10. Caracas, Venezuela (131)

Legit.ng also notes that African cities dominate the list of the least livable cities.

Meanwhile, Auckland, a city in New Zealand as ranked as the world’s most livable city in 2021. Occupying the second spot is the city of Osaka in Japan while Adelaide in Australia made the third spot.

One of the factors that shot Auckland to the top, according to the top, was its successful approach in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The ten most livable cities in 2021

1. Auckland, New Zealand

2. Osaka, Japan

3. Adelaide, Australia

4. Wellington, New Zealand

5. Tokyo, Japan

6. Perth, Australia

7. Zurich, Switzerland

8. Geneva, Switzerland

9. Melbourne, Australia

10. Brisbane, Australia

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has indicated that Lagos remains an investor’s favourite in Nigeria as it tops the list of states that attracted the most investments in 2020, outshining other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng notes that the report shows that Lagos, Nigeria's economic nerve centre, attracted $8.31 billion in investments.

This represents 85.7 per cent of the total capital inflow into the country in the year 2020.

Source: Legit Nigeria