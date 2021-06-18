Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown stars, Prince Enwerem and Neo Akpofure gave fans a reason to stare - and perhaps lick their screen - when they showed up at the reunion looking dapper.

Although there were other male celebrities who impressed their various fan bases with their choice of outfits, Neo and Prince stood out effortlessly as they arrived for the first episode of the show.

The stars rocked impressive looks to the reunion. Photo credit: @neo_akpofure, @princenelsonenwerem

As expected, the conversation on social media revolved around which of the male ex-housemates deserved the Best Dressed title. While some people are team Prince, others are team Neo.

Let's take a look at the two:

1. Prince with the royal swag

The handsome Lockdown star looked devilishly dapper in an elaborately designed tuxedo by fashion brand, Rogue. He paired it with a pair of dark plain pants.

However, the drama that the tux brought was complimented by his bedazzled pair of shoes. He accessorized his look with black beaded wrist jewellery, a pair of sunshades, and a ring on his forefinger.

2. Neo, the drip god

The brand influencer and model kept things suave in a Jason Porshe electric midnight blue double-breasted tuxedo which he paired with dark pants.

He accessorized the look with a gold-coloured wristwatch on one wrist and a slim gold chain on the other. Like Prince, Neo also had on some rings.

Poll results are out

Following the conversation about the best dressed male star at the reunion, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh carried out two polls to find out what BBNaija fans thought of their looks and the results are in.

In the first poll, Neo had 33% of the votes while 67% went to Prince. In the second poll, Prince still came out top with 65% of votes while Neo had 35%.

See post below:

Prince came up top in the polls. Photo credit: @kvmashe

