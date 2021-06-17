The Big Brother Naija reunion for the 2020 lockdown edition has started today, June 17 and from the moment the ex-housemates meet before Ebuka, drama has started unfolding

The reality stars entered in different sets and exchanged greetings but Prince greeted others and skipped Dorathy

Reacall that after they left the house, Prince and the voluptuous beauty became besties that their fans even thought they were an item

The Lockdown reunion show which kicked off on Thursday, June 17 promises to be filled with drama that will spark reactions from Nigerians.

After the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown season ended, ex-housemates, Prince and Dorathy became almost inseparable and even their fans had hopes of shipping them to becoming a couple.

The season reunion started on June 17 and it is already packed with drama as attitudes started flying about even from exchanging greetings.

Dorathy becomes invisible

Prince's entry into the room was greeted with hailings from Laycon, Ozo, Neo, and the rest. He went round to say hello to everyone except Dorathy.

He even went all the way to greet Nengi and Lucy who sat right behind Dorathy.

Dorathy sported an awkward look as she tried hard to look away before Prince took his seat beside her with a stool in their middle.

It is worthy of note that Kaisha and Erica did not attend.

Watch the video below:

Dorathy reacts

The show host, Ebuka asked Dorathy how she felt about seeing Prince and she replied that it is nice to see him and it is expected that he showed up.

Nigerians react

As expected, Prince's action sparked reactions. Read some of the comments sighted below:

Thegoodgirlquotess:

"Did you see her face? I almost died."

Teezy_papi:

"Man, I thought there were dating for real and even went visiting each other’s parent. Mehn this love thing ehn. So quick!"

Maryhaaarm_:

"My guy no send nobodyyyyyy!!!!"

Abundy_xo:

"Lmao Prido in the poteaux poteauxxxx."

Ka3na looks exhausted with her colleagues

After many months of not seeing one another in the same space, the ex-housemates were spotted all smiles as they welcomed one another.

While other housemates greeted one another with excitement, Ka3na popularly known as Bosslady did not seem to be excited about being in that space.

The mother of one was spotted sitting by herself, touching her hair and adjusting in her seat as others mingled.

Source: Legit