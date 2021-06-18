The 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show commenced on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, and many of the housemates turned up for the show in their best looks yet.

Causing a buzz on social media were some of the housemates whose outfits had people either gushing over with love or questioning their fashion choices.

Amidst all of the excitement on social media, there was a lot of buzz surrounding Nengi and Dorathy's looks at the reunion show.

With this in mind, Legit.ng spotlights the two beautiful women.

Nengi Pengi serving looks in black

The British/Nigerian reality star kept things very classy in this costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos. Everything from her sleek laid back hair packed in a low bun down to her bold makeup complimented the look perfectly.

The pencil dress with golden embellishments had a sweetheart neckline that winged out around the bustline - all of which worked perfectly to accentuate her silhouette.

Her choice of a simple pair of golden-heeled sandals which she flaunted through the thigh-high opening at the back of the dress, worked well with the look as well.

Dora, queen of the Explorers

The beautiful and bold Lockdown star kept things regal as she showed up at the reunion in a blue corset suede dress that made her look like royalty!

While Nengi's had an opening at the back, Dorathy wore hers proudly in the front giving fans a peekaboo of her stunning leg.

The blue dress which had golden embellishments around the thigh-high opening, bustline, and waist area did well to bring out the beauty in the Somo by Somo costume-made design.

Dorathy who wore a short bob hairstyle went for a more neutral look with the makeup with a little bit of drama around the eyes.

Her pair of bedazzled clear stilettos also complimented the entire look.

While we can all agree that the two reality stars slayed their looks, there can only be one Best Dressed.

Legit.ng's editor, Kumashe Yaakugh, carried out two different polls to find out which of the two looks people loved the most and the results were interesting.

In the first poll carried out, Nengi came out on top with 57% of the votes going to her while Dorathy got 43%.

In the second poll, the gap was wider with Nengi getting 69% of the votes and Dorathy, 31%.

See post below:

Nengi's look was voted the best in recent polls. Photo credit: @kvmashe

Source: Instagram

More reunion fashion

Source: Legit.ng