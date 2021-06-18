Nigerian singer Simi has got her fans excited after she shared a piece of good news with them on social media

The mother of one revealed that her song Duduke which was an instant hit recently gathered 40m views on YouTube

The songstress also announced that the popular song has been translated to another language while urging her fans to download it

Nigerian singer Simi has taken to her social media page to celebrate a new milestone in her career.

The mother of one revealed that her Duduke song, which was released a few weeks to the birth of her daughter Adejare, recently hit 40m views on YouTube.

Singer Simi releases Duduke in French. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

To celebrate the new feat, the mother of one made a new announcement about the song.

According to her, the song has been translated to French for her fans in other countries and for those that would love to hear it in another language.

She said:

"To celebrate #Duduke40milliion I'm giving you #Duduke in French...because we all deserve to hear beautiful songs in beautiful languages."

Listen to the song below:

Sweet Reactions

Celebrity friends, fans, and followers took to her page to express their excitement as they congratulated her.

deyemitheactor:

"Looooooooveeeeet.... but Simisola why this your French get Ekiti dialect?"

dareynow:

"Tres magnifique!."

julietibrahim:

"Oshey. congratulations hun."

oyinboprincess:

"It's beautiful."

official2baba:

"beautiful."

Simi denies being pregnant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi shared a photo showing Deja with her hands on the floor, her legs were raised a bit as she looked behind her through the space in her legs.

As expected, fans took to Simi's Insta story to react to her post. According to her, a lot of people said that when kids give such a pose, it means that their mother is pregnant.

According to Simi, Deja gave the same pose months back and she is yet to notice any pregnancy. She then jokingly warned those fans talking about pregnancy to be careful so that she does not block them.

Source: Legit.ng News