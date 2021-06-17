Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to share some insight with her fans on Instagram

The mother of one advised fans on how they should stay away from relatives who did not like their mum

Not stopping there, Tonto said their children also shouldn’t be near anybody who disliked them, the parents

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been known to advise her fans from time to time on social media and this time wasn’t any different.

Just recently, she went to her Instagram page to drop some of her nuggets with fans on the people it was best for them to avoid.

Tonto who was celebrating the International Day of the African Child with fans said that people’s children should not be with anyone who disliked them, regardless of their position in the child’s life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

To buttress her point, the mother of one shared another post where she told people to stay away from relatives who hate their mother.

See screenshots of her post below:

Tonto Dikeh advised fans on the people to avoid. Photos: @tontolet.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to her post, ask important questions

Read what some of her fans had to say about her advice below:

Pearlzz_hairs:

“This is one thing people failed to understand. Someone who doesn't love your mum will definitely not love you.”

Cheks910:

“What if your mum is a problem maker?”

Iamadeshewami24:

“What if the mother isn't actually a good mother??”

Feb23rdlady:

“Like my mother will always say and I do same for her now. You can’t dislike my mother and expect me to be your padi.”

Stunner1010:

“Very true Ma...because there is every tendency that they would transfer aggression and hate towards the persons child.”

Interesting.

Tonto Dikeh holds star-studded 36th birthday party

The controversial Nollywood actress clocked a new age on June 9, 2021, and the day was filled with pomp and pageantry.

Tonto also hosted a big event to mark the occasion in Abuja and a number of dignitaries were in attendance such as Sotayo Gaga, Wale Jana, to name a few.

Noticeable at the event was the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, who got up to give a special speech about the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit