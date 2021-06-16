An innocent Nigerian has lost his life after the home of his boss was attacked by some unknown gunmen

The incident happened at Ekene Nnodumele in Ebenato, Awo Idemili, in Orsu local government area

According to report by news outlets, Nnodumele represents Orsu Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another bloody day in Imo state, the house of some top people has been targeted by criminals who wreaked havoc and took the life of an innocent man.

Specifically, the criminals invaded the home of Ekene Nnodumele in Ebenato, Awo Idemili, in Orsu local government area, The Nation reports.

Unodumelo who represents Orsu Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly, lost his gateman who was on duty in the attack.

Also, the gunmen set the house on fire.

Some gunmen have attacked residences of some top people in Imo state. Photo: PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Also, the home former attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Cyprain Charles Akaolisa, was attacked and set on fire, Guardian newspaper added.

Residents flee as Army, ESN clash in Abia, soldier shot

Legit.ng also reported that in another big blow to the security situation of the country, the military and gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network have engaged in another gun battle.

In fact, a soldier attached to the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia was hit in the process. It all started when the gunmen stormed the popular Ebem motor park in the Ohafia local government area of the state and shot indiscriminately.

The soldiers from the Army Headquarters in Ohafia were reported to have been attracted by the shooting.

IPOB native doctor arrested

In another report, the Imo state police command has arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 9. Elkana said police operatives arrested the 65-year-old native doctor named Ezeugo Ordu, on Tuesday, June 8 at Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli local government area.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Maurice Iwu blames all Imo indigenes over insecurity

Meanwhile, Maurice Iwu, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has blamed all the indigenes of Imo for the current insecurity situation in the state.

Iwu who is also from the state claimed that the silence and complicity of Imo indigenes allowed the insecurity to fester.

He also noted that "no matter who is causing the problem from outside, there must be some participation by Imo people for that to happen".

Source: Legit