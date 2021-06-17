Security operatives at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, have uncovered some huge bales of currencies

The currencies were discovered on Thursday, June 17, after an Ethiopian Airline offloaded the cargo and left the airport

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the commission's headquarters has not been briefed about the incident

In what seems like a drama, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) working at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) have uncovered huge bales stashed with foreign currencies brought in by an Ethiopian Airline cargo.

Daily Nigerian reports that security sources at the airport who spoke on condition of anonymity said on Thursday, June 17, that the currencies, wrapped in three huge bales, were discovered after the aircraft had offloaded the cargo and left at about 2 pm.

The security operatives have seized huge bales of currencies at Kano airport. Credit: EFCC.

Source: Twitter

Security operatives hand over seized currencies to EFCC

Legit.ng gathered that the source added that the officers on duty, comprising Aviation Security, (AVSEC), Customs, and SSS operatives swiftly alerted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives who arrived at the scene and evacuated the currencies.

The source reportedly said:

“We suddenly saw the arrival of heavily armed security personnel including police, Customs officers, EFCC officials, and others. When they arrived, they cordoned off the area and started evacuating the bags of the money from the terminal.

“The EFCC operatives came with a money counting machine and started counting the cash from about 2 pm up to about 6 pm. The seizure is huge."

The report, however, noted that the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was not briefed about the incident, saying that he would call the Kano office for confirmation.

EFCC vows to prosecute Senate chief whip Orji Kalu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa vowed that the commission would prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

It was reported that Bawa made the disclosure when he spoke with the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 17.

Without addressing the substance of the case, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge that found him guilty had been elevated to the appeal court and should not have ruled on the matter.

However, Bawa stated that EFCC is determined to continue prosecuting cases no matter how long it takes.

He disclosed that the anti-graft agency is set to file 800 new cases bordering on public corruption and cybercrime in court.

