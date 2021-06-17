A state government in Nigeria is under scrutiny of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The anti-graft agency said the government withdrew a sum of over N4billion from the treasury of the state

Meanwhile, chairman of the commission Abdulrasheed Bawa said investigation of the commission would be intelligence-driven henceforth

A state in Nigeria might soon find itself in deep trouble. This follows a revelation by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

According to Bawa, the commission is investigating the withdrawal of over N5 billion from the treasury of the state, Daily Trust reports.

He disclosed this on Thursday, June 17, at the media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the EFCC boss refused to disclose the concerned state.

He said he would not name the state involved because the commission does not want to compromise its ongoing efforts to establish a prima facie case and to avoid media trial.

Going further, he vowed that the investigation of the commission would be intelligence-driven henceforth.

Group to Malami: Don’t interfere in EFCC’s investigation

In another report, the National Anti-Corruption Watch (NACW) on Wednesday, June 17, urged the Attorney General of the Federation and the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, not to interfere in the investigation of Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed (rtd) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NACW in a statement signed by its executive director, Aboki Suleman, and seen by Legit.ng said the probe of Mohammed, a director of finance and administration at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), should be transparent.

Suleman said Mohammed should be held accountable over the industrial-scale looting of the money meant for purchasing arms and military hardware under ONSA.

Abdulrasheed Bawa says EFCC will prosecute Orji Kalu again

Also, Legit.ng also reported that Bawa vowed that the commission will prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again. Bawa made the disclosure when he spoke with the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 17.

Kalu, who is now a serving senator, was set free by the Supreme Court on technicalities after being convicted of stealing billions of naira when he was Abia state governor between 1999-2007.

Without addressing the substance of the case, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge that found him guilty had been elevated to the appeal court and should not have ruled on the matter.

