The Kwara state government has given an update about an investigation into fraud at the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result

The ministry of health in the state disclosed why two officials attached to the programme were suspended

The suspended officials are presumed innocent pending the outcome of an investigating panel set up to question them

Two senior officials have been suspended by the Kwara state government to allow for a probe into allegations of financial irregularities and inconsistencies in the handling of funds.

The New Telegraph reported that the state ministry of health disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, June 16, that the officials are attached to the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR).

The government is probing the alleged mismanagement of N170m

A spokesperson for the ministry of health, Falade Gbenga, stated that the officials were connected to the alleged mismanagement of N170m SOML-PforR fund.

The statement said the preliminary probe into the allegations revealed some inconsistencies and that efforts to get the officials to offer satisfactory explanations were being deliberately frustrated.

According to The Punch, the ministry stated that the suspension of the official would enhance the uninterrupted investigation. into the incident.

The government urged the officials to cooperate with the investigative committee tasked with probing the financial transactions.

Abdulrasheed Bawa vows to prosecute Orji Kalu

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has vowed that the commission will prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

Premium Times reported that Bawa made the disclosure when he spoke with the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 17.

Kalu, who is now a serving senator, was set free by the Supreme Court on technicalities after being convicted of stealing billions of naira when he was Abia state governor between 1999-2007.

EFCC boss said Diezani Madueke laundered N15.2 billion

In another news, Bawa has said a former minister of petroleum, Diezani Madueke, was the individual who allegedly laundered N15.2 billion ($37m).

The Tribune reported that Bawa made the disclosure on Thursday, June 17, in Abuja when clarifying an earlier statement that the EFCC was prosecuting a minister for laundering funds through real estate.

He dismissed such a suggestion, saying that it did not involve any minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

