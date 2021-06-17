President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17, visited Borno state and addressed troops on the frontline battling insurgency in the northeast.

The president during the visit addressed Nigerian army troops at the headquarters of Theatre Command Operation Heading Kai and 7 Division Nigerian Army, Maiduguri Malari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The president addressed Nigerian army troops in Borno. Photo: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

Here are 11 important things said by the president according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Send condolences to families of fallen heroes

I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our fallen heroes and pray for the souls of the departed. Furthermore, we will continue to ensure that our wounded comrades get the best medical attention towards their full recovery.

2. You made the peace being enjoyed in northeast possible

Your collective efforts have resulted in the relative peace being enjoyed in the region today. Under my watch, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been provided with a firm strategy and clear sense of direction to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

3. Adversaries must not be given breathing space

We should not allow our adversaries the opportunity or breathing space to challenge or undermine our national interests and core values.

4. FG is committed to winning the battle against criminality

The defence and security agencies should rest assured of the federal government's unalloyed commitment to winning the battle against terror and criminality.

5. Happy with cooperation within the military

I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the northeast.

6. Investment in the Armed forces will be sustained

Alongside investment in development and reconstruction, we will sustain our investment in the Armed Forces in a manner that balances the "carrot and stick".

7. Equipment to start arriving Nigeria

Many have been injected into the Theatre and soon other equipment that have just arrived the country would also be deployed to the Theatre of operations. Much more equipment will be procured for the Armed Forces to cater for both the short and long-term requirements.

8. Praises Armed Forces leaders

I would like, at this point to also commend the hierarchy of our Armed Forces for their strategic foresight in ensuring that some of our critical military equipment are fabricated locally. The repairs and maintenance of some of these vital weapons are now being carried out in the country thereby saving the nation a lot of foreign exchange and also creating jobs for our teeming population.

9. Government's work continues

This government will continue to work towards the provision of timely funding and procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces and other security agencies. This is intended to boost the prosecution of the ongoing war to a logical conclusion and also to serve our collective interests and well-being.

10. Your welfare is important to us

Your welfare is of utmost importance and concern to this government. I am glad that the gradual rotation of the troops in the field has commenced, as I directed. I am sure that this will minimize and possibly eliminate battle fatigue, as well as enhance troops’ morale.

11. Thank you

I now wish to thank you for your unalloyed loyalty and selfless sacrifices towards the defence of our country. Your courage and gallantry will continue to inspire others, as they echo into the future.

Source: Legit.ng