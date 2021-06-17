President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri on a one-day state visit to the northeast state of Borno

The president used the opportunity to urge Nigerian troops on the frontline, telling them to do more to sustain the fight against insurgency

President Buhari also reminded the gallant soldiers that there is still a lot more expected from them in securing the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Maiduguri - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17 charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

President Buhari is also expected to commission several projects in Borno state as he did in February 2020. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari charges troops to sustain the fight against insurgency

The president made the comment while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He assured the armed forces of more procurement of armaments to assist them in defeating the enemies of Nigeria.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Buhari arrived at Maimalari parade ground at exactly 11:30 am and was received by the combined bands of the army and the police.

His words:

“We should not allow our adversaries or criminal elements undermine our sovereignty. While I commend you, let me tell you that there is still a lot of work to be done in the northeast, west, and the entire country.”

Projects for the benefit of Borno residents to be commissioned

The Guardian newspaper reports that President Buhari will commission some of projects after addressing the troops.

According to the report, the projects include the 4,000 housing units for displaced persons out of the 10,000 units being constructed by the federal government and the Senate building of Borno State University, Maiduguri.

Others are the Borno State Vocational Enterprising Institute, Muna, Government Day Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, Dr Babagana Wakilbe Memorial School, Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre, and the Jiddari-Polo road and drainage.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ahead of President Buhari's visit to Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, arrived in Maiduguri with other Service Chiefs on Wednesday, June 16.

On Irabor’s entourage was the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouq Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, arrived earlier, and received his colleagues at the Maiduguri Airport from where they all proceeded to headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai.

The president's visit is coming a day after a military base was set on fire by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist group.

The terrorists reportedly stormed Kwamdi village in Damboa local government area in 10 utility vehicles during the attack.

Apart from razing down the military base, sources claim arms and ammunition were stolen by the invaders.

Source: Legit