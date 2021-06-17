- The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that no minister under the current administration is facing charges of laundering N15.2 billion

- The head of the anti-corruption agency made the clarification in response to a question about an earlier statement he made on a TV programme

- Bawa said he is determined to prosecute the many pending cases under trial despite the opposition he is facing from suspected saboteurs

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said a former minister of petroleum, Diezani Madueke, was the individual who allegedly laundered N15.2 billion ($37m).

The Tribune reported that Bawa made the disclosure on Thursday, June 17, in Abuja when clarifying an earlier statement that the EFCC was prosecuting a minister for laundering funds through real estate.

The EFCC boss, however, previously did not state the identity of the suspect or whether she is a current or former minister.

This prompted some Nigerians to suggest that the suspect was a minister serving under the Buhari administration.

Bawa dismisses suspicion around Buhari’s ministers

However, Bawa has dismissed such a suggestion, saying that it did not involve any minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Vanguard reported.

The EFCC chairman stated that he merely referenced the ongoing case of the former minister as an example.

He also said that the commission will soon begin to beam its searchlight in the petroleum sector.

EFCC says it has Orji Kalu on its radar

Meanwhile, Bawa has vowed that the EFCC will prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

Kalu, who is now a serving senator, was set free by the Supreme Court on technicalities after being convicted of stealing billions of naira when he was Abia state governor between 1999-2007.

The head of the anti-corruption agency stated that the agency is determined to continue prosecuting cases no matter how long it takes.

Kano anti-graft agency speaks on allegations against Ganduje

In another news, the Kano state anti-corruption agency has said is difficult for officials to investigate the videos that depicted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje pocketing US dollars from a contractor.

The videos which emerged in 2018, purported that the Kano state governor received bribes from the contractor.

However, Muhuyi Magaji, the head of the Kano anti-corruption agency explained that no one was willing to come forward and work with investigators for the prosecution of the governor.

