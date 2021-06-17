All is set for President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday, June 17

An advanced team comprising of Nigeria's Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police are already in the state ahead of the visit

The president is expected to be briefed on the security situation in the region and also address frontline troops

Maiduguri - Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari to Borno to assess the security situation in the northeast region, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, arrived in Maiduguri, the state capital with other Service chiefs on Wednesday, June 16.

President Buhari is expected to visit the crisis-ridden northeast state on Thursday, May 17 to get first-hand information on the progress so far made by Nigerian troops.

Borno remains the epicentre of the insurgency in Nigeria, which has ravaged the northeast region for over a decade.

President Buhari and the Shehu of Borno during his last visit to the state in February 2020. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's full military might in Borno state

The Nation newspaper reports that on Irabor’s entourage are the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouq Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The report noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, arrived earlier, and received his colleagues at the Maiduguri Airport from where they all proceeded to headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai.

Strategising on the way forward to tackle insurgency

The security chiefs later held a closed-door meeting with the Acting Theatre Commander, Omoigui, the GOC 7 Division, Brigadier-General A.A Eyitayo, component, formation, and unit commanders in the fight against insurgency.

Vanguard newspaper quoted General Irabor as saying their visit to the Theatre is to strategise and address the security problems facing the people of the North-East and the entire country.

His words:

“The greatest challenge before the military and other security agencies is how to restore peace in the entire region.”

The president's visit is coming a day after a military base was set on fire by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

The terrorists reportedly stormed Kwamdi village in Damboa local government area in 10 utility vehicles during the attack.

Apart from razing down the military base, sources claim arms and ammunition were stolen by the invaders.

Meanwhile, bandits terrorising some parts of the country are currently on the receiving end of heavy bombardment from the military.

Security sources say the bombardments are focused on the established hideouts of the criminal elements.

While the bombardments have started in some troubled states, the action is expected to move to other zones of the country.

