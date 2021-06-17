- President Buhari has landed in the northeastern state of Borno to commission some infrastructural projects

- The Nigerian leader will also use the opportunity of the visit to meet with troops of the Nigerian Army fighting the Boko Haram insurgents

- This is coming barely a week after the president visited Lagos to commission some projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan rail project

Maiduguri, Borno state - President Muhammadu Buhari has just arrived Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to commission some projects executed by the state government.

Daily Trust reported that the presidential jet landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at 11am on Thursday, June 17.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives in Maiduguri, Borno State for a one-day working visit. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Legit.ng gathers that the president was received by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, members of national and state Houses of Assemblies, service chiefs, among others.

President Buhari is also expected to visit the Shehu of Borno’s palace and to address frontline troops as well as commissioning some projects at the state capital.

He will later proceed to Maimalari cantonment to visit wounded soldiers.

Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, also said in a Facebook post that the president will commission the first phase of the 10,000 houses his administration is building for the dignified resettlement of the IDPs and refugees across the insurgency-threatened state.

The brief statement reads:

"While in Borno later today, President Muhammadu Buhari will among others, commission the first phase of 10,000 houses his administration is building for the dignified resettlement of the IDPs and refugees across the state."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari on Thursday, June 10, paid a visit to Lagos for the commissioning of some projects.

Among others, he visited Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the commissioning ceremony of the Lagos Ibadan rail project and the flag off of commercial operations.

Speaking on the project, Bashir, a presidential media aide, said:

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism."

