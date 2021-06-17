Female entrepreneur, Natasha Ibori, has received N4.08 million from Women who Empower Innovator Awards after applying for grant

Ibori is the founder of Uwana Energy, a company that sells rooftop solar panels, install it and also offer maintenance services to small businesses

She hopes to have stores across Nigeria, and the $10,000 grant awarded to her is expected to boost her business operation and provide alternative to generator

Natasha Ibori, the founder of Nigerian startup, Uwana Energy, has won N4.08 million [$10,000] to support her goal of offering safer alternative to fuel generators.

Ibori's company sells, installs, and maintains rooftop solar panels to small businesses to light up their enterprise and reduce cost of electricity on the SMEs revenue.

She got the funds after applying for the Women who Empower Innovator Awards at Northeastern University. Ibori had stated that the application means a lot to her as a female entrepreneur.

The graduate of international affairs said prior to the Northeastern application, her capability and credibility were often doubted due to the patriarchal system in country.

Ibori said:

”Being able to do a grant application that focused on you as a person—as well as how viable your business is—was really important to me."

Ibori, who got her degree from Northeastern University in 2018, added:

“Especially in this very patriarchal country, I have had people just completely doubt my capability and my credibility. So having been able to show myself as a person on this application, and not just that it is a female-led business, is really, really important.”

Her goal is to start selling solar systems in stores across Nigeria, with aim at reducing dependence on generator use within the country.

