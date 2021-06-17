Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria CEO, clarified an earlier statement sent to some subscribers about a possible network failure arising from insecurity in the country

Small businesses will be at the receiving end of the poor network that MTN Nigeria announces might occur in the coming days

Toriola said the technical support team won't be in the office to restore service when there's a poor network in the next few days in some areas with high insecurity

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, has clarified the report that the company's customers will experience service disruption in the coming days.

In a statement by Toriola on Wednesday, it was gathered that the disruption will only affect a small group of businesses, and they were the recipient of the previous notification which Legit.ng had reported.

He said alerting its subscribers was standard practice for the telecoms company, as it announces potential disruption that has to do with network maintenance, outages due to faults or other circumstances.

Woman stressed while looking at her phone. Photo: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Toriola said the notification allows companies to effect business continuity measures during such a period. It was gathered that the affected businesses are located in few areas.

Toriola said:

“In line with MTN Nigeria’s standard practice, this includes communicating to and informing customers of any potential disruptions in a timely manner, whether due to maintenance on the network, outages due to faults or other circumstances that may pose a risk, enabling them to plan appropriately and put in place business continuity measures.

“The notice in question was a routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations. These notices are regularly distributed to partners and are not out of the ordinary."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in one day, Tesla boss, Elon Musk, lost N397.62 billion and also lost his position on the richest list.

Musk had been the second wealthiest person alive, however, on Tuesday, his position was taken over by Bernard Arnault, a commerce business mogul.

The SpaceX founder's fortune dropped to $150.1 billion after Tesla's market value declined on the same day.

Source: Legit