Young Lady Bags Degree, Shares Childhood Photos of Herself in Different Graduation Gowns
- A beautiful young woman has left many Facebook users feeling super motivated after she headed online to share some snaps of her during various graduation ceremonies
- The post shows that since she was only a little one, she has managed to graduate at least four times from the various learning institutions she has attended
- Many people were inspired as they headed to the comment section to shower her with praises and well wishes
A gorgeous young South African woman has set the standard for graduation posts after she shared a timeline post about how she has been graduating from different institutions ever since she was only a little girl.
A beauty shares her story
"Finally, my graduation pictures came. A graduation gown has been a representation of new beginnings in my life. Each phase with its own challenges and achievements as well. I knew from a very young age that I will make it somehow, despite my background.
"I might have wanted to be a doctor, an astronaut, a pilot, a computer scientist and even a lawyer at some point but Metallurgy chose me. The women and men that helped shape this future, I will forever be grateful."
When life gives you lemons
The post continued:
"They encouraged me to try everything, to push myself and explore. They moulded me to believe in myself. There might have been setbacks along the journey but I conquered. Although I didn't learn how to make lemonade with my lemons, I just kept them to spice up my life.
"This is evolution of Nokuphila Ndwandwe.This is not the end. To many more gowns to come. - Nokuphila Ndwandwe BEng Metallurgical Engineering Graduate."
A nation inspired
Mmanipho Mshubi said:
"You such an inspiration to me, congrats, I'm motivated."
Bayabonga Ntombela said:
"God is good all the time."
Rochelle Brink said:
"Congratulations, well done, beautiful lady."
