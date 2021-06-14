A beautiful young woman has left many Facebook users feeling super motivated after she headed online to share some snaps of her during various graduation ceremonies

The post shows that since she was only a little one, she has managed to graduate at least four times from the various learning institutions she has attended

Many people were inspired as they headed to the comment section to shower her with praises and well wishes

A gorgeous young South African woman has set the standard for graduation posts after she shared a timeline post about how she has been graduating from different institutions ever since she was only a little girl.

A beauty shares her story

"Finally, my graduation pictures came. A graduation gown has been a representation of new beginnings in my life. Each phase with its own challenges and achievements as well. I knew from a very young age that I will make it somehow, despite my background.

"I might have wanted to be a doctor, an astronaut, a pilot, a computer scientist and even a lawyer at some point but Metallurgy chose me. The women and men that helped shape this future, I will forever be grateful."

This young woman has been making herself proud. Images: Varsity World

Source: UGC

When life gives you lemons

The post continued:

"They encouraged me to try everything, to push myself and explore. They moulded me to believe in myself. There might have been setbacks along the journey but I conquered. Although I didn't learn how to make lemonade with my lemons, I just kept them to spice up my life.

"This is evolution of Nokuphila Ndwandwe.This is not the end. To many more gowns to come. - Nokuphila Ndwandwe BEng Metallurgical Engineering Graduate."

A nation inspired

Mmanipho Mshubi said:

"You such an inspiration to me, congrats, I'm motivated."

Bayabonga Ntombela said:

"God is good all the time."

Rochelle Brink said:

"Congratulations, well done, beautiful lady."

A Nigerian lady achieved her dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, took to her LinkedIn page to celebrate passing her MBSS exams.

In a post, the lady thanked God as she informed her followers she is now officially a medical doctor.

The Nigerian shared a photo of herself in a lab coat where she wore a smiling face. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to celebrate the feat.

Source: Legit.ng